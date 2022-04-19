Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.