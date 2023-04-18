Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…