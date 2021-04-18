 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

