Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

