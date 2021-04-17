Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
