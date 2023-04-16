It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Waterloo, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.