It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Waterloo, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
