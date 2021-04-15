Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mp…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterlo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will r…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. C…