Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.