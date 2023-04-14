Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will …