The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 30 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely - a few may become strong. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. …