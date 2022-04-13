 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News