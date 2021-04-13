Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main content
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

