Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…