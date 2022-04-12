Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Waterloo wi…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast…
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…