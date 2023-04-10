Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
