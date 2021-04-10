Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
