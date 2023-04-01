Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
