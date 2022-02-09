Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
