Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 3.6. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

