Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

Local Weather

