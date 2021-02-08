 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -6.56. -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

