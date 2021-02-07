For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -8.82. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 2…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -12.05. A -15-degree …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 2.27. To…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around -15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a g…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be j…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.25. Today's forec…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.