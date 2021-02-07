Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -8.82. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.