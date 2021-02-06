This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around -15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -13.83. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
