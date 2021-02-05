 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -10.96. We'll see a low temperature of -13 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

