This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -10.96. We'll see a low temperature of -13 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 2…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempera…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.94. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.25. Today's forec…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be j…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures b…