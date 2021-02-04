 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -3.26. A -1-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

