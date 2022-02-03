 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

