Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Waterloo, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.