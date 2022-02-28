Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
