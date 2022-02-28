 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News