Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph.