Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.