Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
