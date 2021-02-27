For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
