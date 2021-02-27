 Skip to main content
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

