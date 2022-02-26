 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

