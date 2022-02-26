For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
