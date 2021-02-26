For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
