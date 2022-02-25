Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.