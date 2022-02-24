This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 4…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 m…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. A mix of rain and freezing rain...changing to all freezing rain overni…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.