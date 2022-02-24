 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

