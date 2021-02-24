 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

