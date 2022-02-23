Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.