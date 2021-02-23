Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
