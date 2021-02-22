Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.