This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. A mix of rain and freezing rain...changing to all freezing rain overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
