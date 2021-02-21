 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

