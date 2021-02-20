Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.97. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
