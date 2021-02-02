 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

