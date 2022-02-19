This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
