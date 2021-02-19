 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 4.19. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

