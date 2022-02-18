For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorr…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow.…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good …
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to sta…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorro…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted lo…