 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News