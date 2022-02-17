For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
