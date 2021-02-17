Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 6.14. -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
