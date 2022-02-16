 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

