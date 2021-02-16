This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low near -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -5.19. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tem…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. -18 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to rema…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. S…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -13.26. -6 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -14 degrees. Waterloo…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might b…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0. -13 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of r…
This evening in Waterloo: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. …