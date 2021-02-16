 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low near -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -5.19. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

