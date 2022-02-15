Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

